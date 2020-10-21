Life & Non-Life Insurance Market Analysis 2020 Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Life & Non-Life Insurance -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
Description
Life insurance is an insurance cover that gives out a certain amount to the insured or their nominated beneficiaries upon a certain event such as death of the individual who is insured. Non-Life insurance is an insurance policy to protect an individual against losses and damages. The life insurance sector consists of mortality protection and annuity. The non-life insurance sector consists of accident and health, and property and casualty insurance segments.
The global life and non-life insurance market was USD 627.41 billion in 2018 and will reach USD 1012.77 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period.
The report provides an insight into the competitive scenario of the market along with the key players, latest trends getting into the manufacturing arena, etc.
Ping An
Allianz
AXA Group
Aviva
Aflac
Prudential
Zurich
Chubb
AIA Group
Munich RE
Swiss RE
Manulife
Generali Group
Dai-ichi
MetLife
The report "Global Life & Non-Life Insurance Market – Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2025)" provides an in-depth analysis of the Life & Non-Life Insurance market on a global scale along with the North America, South America, Asia & Pacific and MEA market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report.
Drivers vs Constraints
High volume industrialized countries are driving the growth of the market. Global economic growth will also drive the market growth.
Industry Trends and Updates
The insurance industry is increasing the use of digital and mobile technologies to enhance their risk management capabilities and improve customer experience.
Insurers are increasing exploration of automation of business processes across the value chain and developing artificial intelligence applications such as robo-advisors
