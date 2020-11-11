FirstPoint Named “Startup of the Year” by Mobile Breakthrough Awards 2020

FirstPoint is Startup of the Year 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Awards

Annual Awards Recognizes FirstPoint and its best in class Cellular Cybersecurity as one of the Top Mobile and Wireless Companies and Solutions Around the Globe

FirstPoint has created a breakthrough in the cellular security space, with its premium solution that delivers the comprehensive and powerful security needed in today’s hyper-connected world.” — James Johnson, Managing Director, Mobile Breakthrough

NETANYA, ISRAEL, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FirstPoint Mobile Guard, (FirstPoint), a global innovator in cellular cybersecurity-as-a-service, has been selected as the winner of the “Startup of the Year” award in the fourth annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

“Whether you’re the CISO of an organization managing employee devices, the MNO that’s adding security as a value-add, or the IoT solutions provider that’s protecting its brand-new service offering, we can meet any use case and we’re ready for any threat,” said Professor Dror Fixler, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of FirstPoint. “And we will always be fastest at being future-ready, effortlessly supporting 2G-5G, and whatever comes next. In an industry like IoT, still in its infancy – this makes a business future-proof and is worth its weight in gold. We are extremely proud to receive this 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Award and I consider it a strong testament to our momentum in the Mobile and IoT space.”

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT, and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

“FirstPoint has created a breakthrough in the cellular security space, providing a premium solution for IoT security that delivers the comprehensive and powerful security needed in today’s hyper-connected connected world,” stated James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “We want to congratulate everyone at FirstPoint for winning our ‘Startup of the Year’ award in our 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Awards program, and we look forward to continued breakthrough innovation in the coming years from the Company.”

FirstPoint’s architecture is a mobile network-based solution that addresses a comprehensive set of threats, whether they are in the data plane, the signaling plane, or via SMS or fake cell towers. By protecting the SIM, FirstPoint covers both mobile and IoT use cases. Additionally, as a network-based solution, FirstPoint does not require any special software or hardware on the device itself, which means it has zero impact on battery life, latency, or any other metric that would negatively impact the lifespan of the organization’s devices. This also means that the security solution is device-agnostic so that it suits any make, model, type, or operating system.

FirstPoint also provides a centralized platform that is both customizable and comprehensive, delivering user-level granularity as well as the ability to group devices, types, and scenarios for simple policy assignation.

About FirstPoint Mobile Guard

Israel-based FirstPoint protects any cellular device against hidden vulnerabilities in the network. Our agent-less, cellular network-based approach to cybersecurity identifies known and unknown attacks 24/7, instantly activating protective measures. FirstPoint solutions are completely transparent to the user/device, with no device installations, updates, or slowdowns, protecting any device, e.g., mobile phones, M2M, security-sensitive IoT, and connected systems. Our team experts comprise cybersecurity and telecom veterans, with decades of experience in interception, communications intelligence, and cyber technologies. For more information visit www.firstpoint-mg.com .

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products, and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi, and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com .

FirstPoint - What's it all about? The most powerful cellular cybersecurity.