Hoylu Joins Lean Construction Institute and Participates at Annual Virtual Congress
Hoylu is committed to supporting the deployment of Lean methods with its Pull Planning Module solution for the construction industry
By collaborating with Lean Construction Institute, we are creating profound change together within the industry by sharing information and solutions to help reduce waste, time and capital.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has joined the Lean Construction Institute (LCI) and is sponsoring the LCI’s 22nd Annual Virtual Congress to showcase its brand and Holyu’s Pull Planning Module, a digital tool modernizing construction planning and workflows.
— Stein Revelsby, CEO of Hoylu
The LCI Congress is being held virtually from October 19-23, 2020. This year, LCI Congress will focus on “The ABC’s of Lean: Transformation through Actions, Best Practices and Coaching” touching on transforming behavior and culture, preconstruction and design, procurement and production, construction support and planning, and field execution and safety.
Hoylu will showcase its Pull Planning tool that captures traditional aspects of sticky note planning and creates a digital space to better align stakeholders. With Hoylu’s cloud-based software, all participants can interact in real-time, in-person and remotely, from any device to update their sticky notes to commit to tasks, communicate breakdowns, show variance reasons and illustrate dependencies. The unique whiteboard feel provides space to share resources, documents, models, links and more right within Holyu’s Pull Planning Workspace.
“Hoylu’s Pull Planning Module aligns with Lean practices by addressing the many challenges met in construction and providing teams of any size with a streamlined, digital and easy-to-use solution to increase project efficiencies,” stated Stein Revelsby, CEO of Hoylu. “By collaborating with Lean Construction Institute, we are creating profound change together within the industry by sharing information and solutions to help reduce waste, time and capital.”
Lean Construction Institute is a membership-based organization whose mission is to transform a broken design and construction industry through Lean thinking, tools and techniques. The institute strives to re-integrate the siloed construction industry to create exceptional value for all project stakeholders. Lean Construction Institute’s programs include: development of research products targeted to help companies implement Lean more effectively; learning programs to help answer the “why” and the “how” of Lean implementation; and unique national and regional events to promote Lean learning and networking across the industry.
To connect with Holyu at LCI Congress, please contact Porscha Scott O’Neal at 877.554.6958 or hello@hoylu.com.
About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.
