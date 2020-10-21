BHERC Announces Complete Program for 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase

2020 Film Fest Posters Sandra J. Evers-Manly AAFM Flier

One of the best short film festivals in the country! 140 films+ from 18 countries, 10 panels and a tribute to Director Michael Schultz and cast of Cooley High.

Emboldened by the social and civil rights events of 2020 we expanded our selection of films to include a more global voice of hope and inspiration including stories of filmmakers from 18 countries.” — Sandra J. Evers-Manly

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Hollywood, CA) - The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) President Sandra J. Evers-Manly announces the full program of the 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase (AAFM SEMSFS) which includes 140 films, an online premiere, 10 panels and special events and a special tribute. The festival debuts as a virtual experience this year due to COVID – 19 on the BHERC streaming service www.BHERC.TV October 23 through November 29, 2020. "Emboldened by the social and civil rights events of 2020 BHERC expanded its selection of films to include a more global voice of hope and inspiration with filmmakers from 18 countries sharing their distinctive voice and point of view from lenses not often available to an American public." states Evers-Manly.

Special Event

Opening Night Friday, October 23, 5:00PM (PDT) will spotlight the filmmakers and films with a welcome and overview of the festival from the President & Founder Sandra Evers-Manly and the Executive Director John Forbes, curator of the film festival. On Saturday, October 24 the festival Signature Event, “A Great Day in Black Hollywood” will celebrate the Iconic TV, Stage and Film Director Michael Schultz and commemorate the 45th Anniversary of the groundbreaking Black Classic film "Cooley High". The film will screen at 3:00PM (PDT) and the tribute will begin at 5:30PM (PDT). Hosted by Emmy award-winning actor William Allen Young "Code Black", original cast members Glynn Turman "Fargo", Garrett Morris "Jackpot", Gloria Schultz "Cooley High", Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs "The Jacksons: An American Dream", Brandon Schultz "Cooley High", Steven Williams" X-Files" and Jackie Taylor "Chi-Raq" along with industry icons director Bill Duke "Black Lighting", producer Charles Floyd Johnson “NCIS”, director Oz Scott "Black Lighting" and director Warrington Hudlin "Boomerang" will join in the tribute and celebration. Sunday, October 25, 5:00 PM (PDT), Films With A Purpose presents the Online premiere of “I’m Not Special” a new film from emerging filmmaker Larry Ulrich. In this film Ulrich tells the story of an eleven-year-old Down Syndrome athlete who battles for a once in a lifetime opportunity to participate in the Special Games, while battling against his drug dependent father’s addiction.

Film Highlights

Culled from 1500 entries and 18 countries around the world, the films offered in the 2020 festival are diverse. Find full details at www.BHERC.TV. Some of the Directors’ picks include:

"Appreciation" - Tomisin Adepeju (United Kingdom) An African Pentecostal Pastor questions everything she believes after a life-changing event.

"The McHenry Trial" - Ken Sagoes (Los Angeles, CA) A young and brilliant academic phenom, passes the bar exam at age 14 and finds himself defending his homeless father on a murder charge when few believe he is innocent and facing a shrewd law firm, an old school segregationist judge, and an arrogant prosecutor, preparing to celebrate his 50th consecutive case win.

"The Moore Project" – Zerick Houston (McKinney, TX) The documentary follows two social activists looking to influence change in their small Mississippi community with a deep racist past.

"Atlanta Black Tech Mecca" (Short-Docu Series) - C'vonzell Dondrico, Vante' Gregory (Atlanta, GA) Taking a look at the emerging Black Tech Ecosystem in Atlanta, Georgia while highlighting leaders in the industry and celebrating diversity and inclusion.

“Shéár Avory: To Be Continued” - Abram Cerda (Greely, CO) A coming of age story of Shéár Avory (pronouns: they/them/theirs), a 17 year old aspiring social justice advocate in Los Angeles who navigates housing instability and familial dependency on their journey to adulthood.

“Every Vote” - Sharee Silerio (USA) Man tries to raise funds to pay court fees to register to vote for his own son who doesn’t want his father’s prior record to tarnish his campaign.

“The Dope: The Story of Latasha Harlins” - Allison A. Waite (USA) A personal retelling of the life and death of Latasha Harlins, the forgotten spark igniting the Los Angeles uprising of 1992, popularly known as the LA riots.

“I'm Good Bro: Unmasking Black Male Depression” -Corbin Coleman, Charles Crouch (Raleigh, NC) This film addresses the historical impact of depression in its many forms. Documenting the journey of individuals with firsthand experience dealing with depression.

“The Littlest Angel” - Aisha Raison (Palm Desert, CA) An exuberant 6-year-old playing a 1940’s era version of Fantasy Baseball, has an unexpected encounter with the Heavenly Coach. The young, diminutive Albie Pearson understands who is speaking and what He is calling him to do. When he says “Yes”, his life is marked thereafter.

Panels and Special Event Highlights

BHERC has brought together industry professionals and filmmakers to share a wealth of knowledge with both newcomers, veterans, and film fans over a variety of topics. Space is limited so early registration is suggested.

11/1 2PM The Art of Documentary

11/8 5PM Atlanta Black Tech Mecca

11/14 11AM Editors on Editing

11/15 2PM I’M Good Bro’ addressing Black Male Depression

11/20 5PM Road to Television designed for 1st timers in the Industry

11/21 11AM Cinematographers on Cinematography

11/21 5PM The McHenry Trial… Q and A with Filmmaker

11/22 4PM Black Filmmakers on Social Justice

More About the Festival

In addition to the 18 countries represented at the festival, filmmakers hail from over 20 US States and 40 Cities. Festival participants may sort and select films by genres that include: Action, Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Historical, Horror, Inspirational, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Spoken Word and Thriller. They may also explore by topics such as Art, Diversity, Family, Faith-Based, LGBTQ+, Mental Health, People with Disabilities and Social Justice. The festival also plays host to a few young filmmakers from Film schools such as: Academy of Art, Florida State University, High Definition Film Academy, Loyola Marymount University, New York Film Academy, Oral Roberts University, University of California Los Angeles, and University of Southern California. However, the youngest filmmaker is a self-taught nine-year old.

Ticketing

Festival passes are available online at www.BHERC.TV. $75.00 for a full Festival Pass, $25.00 for a Day Pass and $10.00 for a block of 5 films. All panels and special events are free.

2020 AAFM Promo