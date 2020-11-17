MAINSTREAM SOCIAL MEDIA IS DEAD, LONG LIVE THE INFINITE LIFE NETWORK

ILN's Logo

ILN’s major app upgrade is about to make the good in life even better

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The whole world knows it; social media as a concept is lame and ironically, ruins everyone’s social life. The soul leaves the body as it mindlessly scrolls through garbage, filling the day with dread from all the fake news, fake happiness, and fake people. Due to limited options, society is shackled by these media behemoths who dictate what is allowed to be said and call outliers “radical” when they express an opinion of their favorite ice cream flavor.

However, social media provides a convenience that is loved by everyone from Boomers to Zoomers. Anyone can talk to their friends in Japan faster than they can visit their neighbors across the street. A busy college student can keep up with loved ones without having to pick up the phone and listen to Aunt Sally talk for hours at a time.

ILN builds on the best of what social media is and supercharges it with limitless creative and sharing possibilities. It breaks conventional wisdom by actually allowing users to freely and safely post what they want whenever they want without repercussions because they control who sees it. So nobody ever needs to worry about their grandmother seeing them drunkenly hit up their ex on her profile. It streamlines every aspect of life, including private and public aspects allowing users to accomplish more with less time.

ILN is the ultimate tool for life that will grow alongside its users forever. They’ll be more successful at home, at school, at work, and everywhere else. Seize control of life now by signing up for the newest version of our app launching this month at https://v2.iln.app/.

For any questions, email Peter at Peter@cerybrum.com

ILN - Your Magic Toolbox