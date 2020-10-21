Florida Early Voting: Paramount Miami Worldcenter Lights-Up Largest Electronic U.S. Flag & L.E.D. "VOTE" Button

Early Voting Florida, Largest Electronic U.S. Flag & L.E.D. "VOTE" Button Image Appearing on 700-Foot, 60-Story, $600-Million Paramount Miami Worldcenter, Lighting-Up City's Skyline ( Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News ) Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With early-in-person voting in Florida now underway, a brilliant beacon of patriotism and democracy is flying high in the state’s night sky -- beckoning people to go to the polls.

The new, futuristic Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is lighting-up the Nation’s Largest Electronic American Flag and Gigantic L.E.D. "VOTE" button image – vivid reminders that the polls are now open.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter features the world’s most-advanced light emitting diode animation lighting system.

Through the center of the 60-story, $600-million Paramount is a 700-foot-tall vertical stream of red and white L.E.D. stripes combined with the words, “VOTE FLA.”

The Dimensions:

At the top of the building are a 150-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide fluttering field of blue, blended with five-pointed white stars.

Interwoven with Paramount's crown is a 300-foot-in-diameter circular “VOTE” button image.

Star-Spangled Signal:

“We are sending-out a star-spangled skyline signal to Florida’s 14-million registered voters; encouraging all of us to involve ourselves in the democratic process by exercising our constitutional right to vote," explains Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

High-Tech Lighting:

Paramount’s state-of-the-art, $3-million Color Kinetics animation lighting system consists of 14,300 L.E.D.'s embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact glass. The system can create 16.2 million color-combinations. It took three years to design and install Paramount’s lighting system.

Hours of Operation:

The Stars, Stripes, and VOTE light show runs through election night, November 3, 2020.

The building illuminates every half-hour; for a duration of three minutes; from 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. and from 7:00 p.m. – Midnight (ET).

About Paramount:

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the luxury centerpiece superstructure of Miami Worldcenter. The $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter is currently America’s biggest urban core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development.

