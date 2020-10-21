Award-Winning Author, Adrienne Rubin, Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Of Her Memoir With Special Kindle Sale

A Sale Price of 99 cents for Diamonds and Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business Adrienne Rubin

Rubin’s story describes a jeweler's fascinating business from a wholesaler’s point of view and the glamourous and exciting world of jewelry trade.

She Writes Press is pleased to announce its first-anniversary sale for acclaimed author, Adrienne Rubin's memoir, Diamonds and Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business, an informative and entertaining memoir about the secretive world of gold and diamonds.

Rubin entered the business world out of boredom as a young married woman when her children were still in school. Full of courage, naive, and seeking achievement in a man’s world, she believed that success would come to all who persevere. Adventurous and gutsy, she fought challenges at every turn and refused to quit. Her story adeptly interweaves the human side with the business side, with lessons on entrepreneurship, trust, and what can be done when faced with deceitful dealers and partners. It’s an adventure where crooks and thieves abound.

What is unusual about Rubin’s story is that she describes this fascinating business from a wholesaler’s point of view. The jewelry business today, along with many others, is difficult; however, engagement rings and diamonds are still in demand, and jewelers will always have customers. At Christmas or anniversary time, there is nothing more popular than a gift of diamond jewelry.

After 30 years in the business, Rubin made a decision to retire when her lease was up. The rent was about to double and had she stayed, the expenses would have left little or nothing to take home as a salary.

In her words, “Selling jewelry was a fun and exciting way to earn a living — procuring gifts to sell for happy occasions. Making people happy, participating in their celebrations, the beauty of 'fire and ice,' — I did have a lot of fun. The biggest challenge for me was after I became a partner with others. I got scammed and ended up in court in an attempt to get what I truly deserved. I stuck to my guns and kept on going."

Adrienne Rubin:

Adrienne Rubin is a wife, mother, teacher, and businesswoman who started a wholesale jewelry company from scratch. Originally a high school French teacher, Adrienne published two cookbooks for charity before making the decision to go into business as an importer of fine jewelry, selling to the trade. Selling successfully to stores all over the United States, she eventually opened Avanti Fine Jewelry, her own jewelry store in Beverly Hills.

An entrepreneur, risk-taker, and iconoclast, Adrienne believes that, even though honesty and integrity are losing ground to greed and a lack of ethics in today’s world, rewards will come to those who persist. She is passionate about showing aspiring business owners how to put the “I can do that!” into everyday practice.

As the recipient of the 2019 Jane Wyman Humanitarian Award from The Arthritis Foundation, Adrienne has been recognized for her efforts to raise funds and awareness for this painful disease. Today her recent pursuits involve investing in real estate and spending time with her husband, her children, and grandchildren in Los Angeles.