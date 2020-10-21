VERNDALE NAMED A 2020 SITECORE EXPERIENCE AWARD WINNER FOR WORK WITH NOT IMPOSSIBLE LABS
The agency was recognized for its excellence in utilizing emerging technologies to further Not Impossible’s Hunger: Not Impossible initiative.BOSTON, MA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verndale announced today that they have won a Sitecore Experience Award (SEA) in the Best Innovation with Emerging Technologies category for its work with customer Not Impossible Labs. The agency was recognized for its excellence in its integrations of Salesforce and Voicify with Sitecore to further Not Impossible’s Hunger: Not Impossible campaign which provides meals to teens and families in need.
The Sitecore Experience Awards 2020 recognize brands that have built truly customer-centric digital experiences with Sitecore® technology. The SEAs are awarded to Sitecore customers and their partners whose entries clearly demonstrate that their Sitecore solution delivers an outstanding experience for all users from partner developers and internal customer marketers to business and IT users and end-user customers.
Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale stated that, “We’re honored to be receiving a 2020 Sitecore Experience Award for our ongoing work with Not Impossible Labs. Through our three year and counting partnership we’ve been excited to see the ways in which we can enable Not Impossible to harness emerging technologies to drive their many initiatives to solve absurdities and make the impossible possible. We look forwards to continuing this partnership between Sitecore, Verndale, and Not Impossible Labs to see what barriers we can help them overcome using emerging technologies.”
“Digital has become ingrained at every level of the customer experience and, especially today, has become imperative for organizations in moving beyond the status quo to make those experiences even more immersive and impactful than ever before,” said Paige O’Neill, CMO, Sitecore. “We have some of the most innovative customers and partners in the world leveraging our platform to implement digital-first strategies that dramatically enhance the consumer experience around their products and services. Because many people today are completely reliant on digital channels to stay connected with everything from their favorite brand to their local hospital, our customers and partners are really stepping up with new and creative implementations that push the limits on what a digital experience can be.”
As a cornerstone of Verndale’s participation in Sitecore Symposium this year, the company is donating $10 to Hunger: Not Impossible for every social post made through their event sponsor page. To participate, visit Verndale’s sponsor page during Symposium, October 26th-28th, and click on the link.
SEA 2020 winners were selected as they demonstrated to the judges that they used Sitecore solutions to make significant and measurable impact in terms of experience or content management.
Through the rigorous selection process, each entry was judged by a panel of Sitecore leadership from that entry’s region. There are five regions that evaluated and approved all regional selections based on specific selection and scoring criteria.
All category winners were automatically entered for the Ultimate Experience Award, an honor given to entrants whose digital transformation has elevated the customer experience. The four Ultimate Experience Award Winners will be announced during Sitecore Symposium 2020, October 26-28.
About Verndale
Verndale is an end-to-end customer experience agency, Sitecore Platinum partner, and 2020 Sitecore Experience Award Winner with more than two decades of experience across verticals, solutions, and technologies. From their offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Quito, Ecuador, Verndale designs and builds web, mobile, and commerce experiences that connect the dots of the customer journey — because a better experience leads to better business.
About Sitecore
Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world’s smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, L’Oréal, and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.
Maggie Bean
Verndale
maggie.bean@verndale.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn