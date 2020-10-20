Post Session Report :: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

SB 120, PN 86 (DiSanto) – Seeks to speed up the process for voluntary termination of parental rights in adoption cases. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 793, PN 1765 (Brooks) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for restrictions on use of highways and bridges. A vote of 31-17 was recorded.

HB 885, PN 4075 (Gaydos) – This bill limits the forms of financial security required to be furnished to the contracting body by prime contractors prior to performing any work exceeding $10,000. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 941, PN 4049 (Heffley) – The bill amends the Human Services Code by increasing transparency in pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) pricing practices in the Medicaid program. Senator Aument offered amendment A07756 which provides for additional definitions and adds a subsection on brand registration. The amendment passed by a vote of 45-3 and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations committee.

HB 2370, PN 4016 (M.K. Keller) – This bill amends Title 57 (Notaries Public) to provide for the remote notarization of documents. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 1962, PN 4477 (Keefer) – This bill provides for stress testing to require the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) and the State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) to conduct annual stress tests of their systems. Senator Browne offered amendment A07725 which requires that within 90 days of being appointed to the Audit/Compliance Committee a member must complete training in risk assessment. The Committee on Sponsoring Organizations Enterprise Risk management guidelines may be considered as a guide to training. Current members are exempt from this requirement. If the board establishes an executive committee it shall include: The Board Chair, The Board Vice Chair, if appointed. The Chair of the Audit/Compliance Committee, The chair of the Investment Committee, The Chair of the Budget/Finance Committee. Other members of the Board as determined by the Board. Last the provisions shall take effect as follows: Stress Test provisions for PSERS—Beginning after June 30, 2022, Stress Test provisions for SERS—Beginning after December 31, 2021, Board Qualification Changes—December 31, 2021. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations committee.

HB 1617, PN 4544 (Staats) – House Bill 1617 amends the Liquor Code (P.L. 90, No 21) to allow for a hotel license to be converted into a restaurant license, except in cities of the first class. Senator Regan offered amendment A07758 which adds additional definitions and a subsection on brand registration. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

HB 81, PN 4475 (Kauffman) – Establishes certification and continuing education requirements for central service technicians and surgical technologists. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 770, PN 4562 (DeLuca) – This legislation amends the Pharmacy Act to require licensing for pharmacy technicians in Pennsylvania. A vote of 47-1 was recorded.

HB 1673, PN 4563 (Farry) – Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) to do the following: Authorizes volunteer fire relief associations (VFRAs) to establish length of service award programs (LOSAPs) and other recruitment and retention activities and materials. Enhances the State Fire Commissioner’s (SFC) role in determining eligible uses of VFRA funds. Makes changes to the Volunteer Loan Assistance Program (VLAP). Revamps the responsibilities of the State Fire Commissioner, including requiring them to be confirmed by the Senate. Re-authorizes the Fire and EMS Grant Program until June 30, 2024, and adds to the list of allowable expenses. Permits counties and school districts to offer up to 100% property tax credits to first responders. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 1961, PN 4478 (Schmitt) – This bill amends Title 71 (State Government) to provide for additional investment performance data reporting by the State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) Board. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 2561, PN 4373 (Schlegel-Culver) – Amends the Optometric Practice and Licensure Act with certain updates regarding prescription authority, student externs and provided penalties. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 940, PN 1951 (DiSanto) – Amends the Municipal Code and Ordinance Compliance Act (Act 99 of 2000) to define “condemnation order” and mandate a process of filing and recording of the order with the county. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 952, PN 2042 (Regan) – This bill amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to clarify the Veterans Preference Law. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 1199, PN 2042 (Aument) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in highly automated vehicles, further providing for Highly Automated Vehicle Advisory Committee and providing for personal delivery devices. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 29-19 was recorded.