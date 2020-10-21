Love from Music City Gala to honor Opry legend Jeannie Seely with the Bill Anderson Icon Award
We are proud to announce that this year our emphasis is on FOSTER KIDS, as we support, and do a large work to help foster kids”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shanda and Robb Tripp, founders of the 501C3 nonprofit LOVE FROM MUSIC CITY, announced today. That our annual Gala will be held in person and virtually this year.
Opry legend JEANNIE SEELY will receive the LFMC BILL ANDERSON ICON AWARD
Last year Bill received the Inaugural Award, and this year will present it to JEANNIE SEELY.
Founding members of the group EXILE, Marlon Hargis, & Sonny Le Maire will perform a special live performance and help to honor Jeannie Seely.
Robb and Shanda Tripp also announced that there will be many stars participating in the Gala this year.
Tripp said “We are proud to announce that this year our emphasis is on FOSTER KIDS, as we support, and do a large work to help foster kids, each year we have a Christmas party for foster kids in our communities here in the middle Tn area, this party is the only Christmas these foster kids will have, we also honor the foster care workers and parents, this is one of the many events we do focusing on foster kids throughout the year.”
Tripp stated “This year due to Covid – 19, we decided to have a virtual and in person gala, stars will be with us in person and via video, we will follow all CDC safety protocols , temp checks will be give to those that will be live with us, and covid-19 releases signed be each person joining us in person, we also decided to make it avail for anyone to watch on line at www.lovefrommusiccity.org it will also stream on all of our social media platforms, such as FB , YouTube, those can be found at FB Love From Music City, and on you tube at Love From Music City and on IG @lovefrommusiccity.”
Country music legend MICKEY GILLEY & JOHNNY LEE will headline the gala and perform virtually. Mickey Gilley will do a duet with country singer Stephanie Hall during the Gala. Also appearing in person will be country star John Berry, founding members of the group Exile Marlon Hargis & Sonny LeMaire will perform a special live performance and help to honor Jeannie Seely as will other opry stars.
The event will take place from 6 - 8:30 pm at the THE GRAND INHERITANCE located at 198 Hix Lane in Gallatin, TN.
The money raised from this event and donations will go to support all of our programs like Foster Kids, Orphans, and our Military vets.
STARS CONFIRMED TO ATTEND IN PERSON AND VIRTUALLY INCLUDE: BILL ANDERSON, JEANNIE SEELY, JOHN BERRY, MICKEY GILLEY, JOHNNY LEE, MARLON HARGIS (EXILE), SONNY LE MARE (EXILE),
CHARLENE TILTON (LUCY EWING, DALLAS), CHERISH LEE (COUNTRY MUSIC ARTIST) AND AMONG MANY OTHERS.
Love from Music City (LFMC) supports children like Baby Jonathan, a beautiful baby boy who was found in Haiti on a trash heap. Love from Music City also sponsors orphan projects in 12 countries including the U.S. and underwrites 3 orphanages in the country of Haiti; one is exclusively for handicapped children, LFMC sponsors a large work and supports Foster Care Children and our Military Vets.
Love from Music City Gala is the party of the year! It’s a fun and entertaining fundraiser to bring businesses and people of the community together to help reach so many hurting people in our own community and bring hope to those suffering abroad.
There is a special circle of seats avail only 50 for this year in total to be there in person. The special ticket price is $100.00 per person and includes admission to the event, and includes a chef inspired boxed country meal from the GRAND INHERITENCE kitchen!
Many stars from TV, film and music will be attending including: Charline
Tilton, Cherish Lee, James Payne among many others.
Crystal Brown serves as the C.O.O. for LFMC
LFMC is committed to providing for the physical, emotional and educational needs for children, Foster Kids, poverty-stricken families, and Veterans in need.
For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit
www.lovefrommusiccity.org, or call 615-424-2447.
