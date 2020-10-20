Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New guidance released for preventing and managing workplace outbreaks of COVID-19

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, with input from WEDC, has released new guidance for preventing and managing COVID-19 outbreaks in the workplace.

The document includes sections on reducing the risk of coronavirus spread in the workplace, tips for keeping a business running while keeping workers and customers safe, working with local and tribal health departments, best practices for testing, what to do when an employee tests positive, and guidance for returning to work after an outbreak.

Access “Preventing and Managing COVID-19 Outbreaks in the Workplace” on the DHS website.

