Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, October 19, 2020, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:45 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located two male victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/v1dJ3uOMjqw

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.