State of Tennessee Releases New COVID-19 PSA “Choices”

Campaign will run statewide on broadcast, cable, and digital

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 01:37pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today announced a new ad campaign, “Choices”, to promote responsible decision-making by Tennesseans as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19. The ad will air across the state on broadcast, cable, and digital media.

“The most effective way for us to combat this virus is through individual Tennesseans making responsible decisions for the safety of themselves, their loved ones, and their neighbors,” said Gov. Lee. “Masks remain one the most effective, widely available tools as we await a safe, approved vaccine. We recognize that life looks different during a pandemic, and we’re encouraging Tennesseans that as they live their lives they make the responsible choice and choose to wear a mask.”

The PSA launches in tandem with a new COVID-19 website from the Tennessee Department of Health that provides Tennesseans with improved tools to make informed decisions for their health. The website can be found athttps://covid19.tn.gov/.

A tool kit is available to download campaign assets at http://tn.gov/content/tn/governor/covid-19/psa-toolkit.html 

