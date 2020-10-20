Z.E.N Foods, Top Food Delivery Service, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Personalized Food Delivery Service - 2020"

“We're honored to include Z.E.N Foods into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Z.E.N Foods, premier food delivery service, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Personalized Food Delivery Service - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,000 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Z.E.N Foods into our BoLAA family.”

Z.E.N. Foods has over 20 years of experience in the industry and has worked with top healthy eating experts, which includes a large network of doctors, trainers, pro athletes and more. Offering fresh food delivered daily to your home in Southern California, from San Diego to Santa Barbara, Z.E.N. Foods provides delicious, calorie controlled, healthy meal programs that are tailored not only to dieters but also for nutrition-conscious individuals. With three in-house nutritionists, whether you want to lose weight, gain lean muscle or just eat healthy, Z.E.N. Foods can customize a plan and create a menu just for you.

"With the help of our diet food delivery nutritionists and dietitians, we deliver nutritious meals designed to improve your health right to your doorstep every day," states Z.E.N Foods. "Whether you’re on a strict diet or simply want to adopt a better lifestyle, our gourmet, calorie-controlled meals are your perfect partner."

Z.E.N. stands for “Zero Effort Nutrition” and offers Weight Loss, Paleo, Healthy Lifestyle, Vegetarian and Dinner-Only meal delivery programs. Meals from all programs are crafted to appeal to a wide range of palates, nutritional needs and dietary restrictions. All meals are prepared fresh and delivered to your door each day in an insulated cooler bag with ice packs – all you need to do is heat it up in the microwave or oven. No more shopping, cooking and cleaning – eating clean and healthy has never been this easy! Cold-Press Juice Cleanse plans are also available.

Z.E.N Foods concludes "Over the last 10-years, we have served Southern California with strict food safety protocols. With the threat of the Coronavirus, we want to assure you that our customers are very important to us, and our (your) food is always prepared and served to the highest standard because our customers' safety and health is our number one priority. We are complying with all guidance from the CDC and healthcare professionals. Our high standards for food integrity, safety, and cleaning practices are diligently enforced."