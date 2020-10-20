WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY AND SEATTLE SEAHAWKS celebrate partnership by GIVing FANS A CHANCE TO WIN 2021 SEASON TICKETS

New Seahawks-branded Scratch ticket also offers nearly $5 million in prizes

Olympia, Wash. (October 15, 2020) – Washington’s Lottery and the Seattle Seahawks are celebrating their long-standing partnership with a variety of activations this season, including a new Scratch ticket with nearly $5 million in prizes and several sets of 2021 season tickets. The two organizations have previously collaborated on tailgate events, Seahawks Legends meet-and-greets, multiple Scratch tickets, and even sent fans to cheer on the Seahawks at playoff games - both at home and on the road – since 2013. This year’s partnership with the Seahawks includes a new TV commercial called “Hotdog,” the debut of the Blitz Challenge coming later this season, and a virtual tailgate loaded with fun activities to which 50 lucky fans will be invited.

“We’ve had a great time working with the Seahawks on fan engagements over the years, and are honored to continue our partnership,” said Marcus Glasper, director of Washington’s Lottery. “We’re excited to give fans new ways to celebrate the Seahawks and Lottery, so every day feels like game day.”

This year marks the eleventh Seahawks Scratch ticket from Washington’s Lottery. It boasts four top prizes of $50,000 each, and three second-chance mail-in drawings where multiple winners will be chosen. Six lucky Seahawks Scratch players will win the grand prize of 2021 Seattle Seahawks season tickets. Each of the three prize drawings also include 70” HDTVs, four $1,200 prizes, Seahawks mini fridges and Seahawks Pro Shop gift cards. Seahawks Scratch tickets are $5 and they’re available for purchase at Washington’s Lottery retail locations, which can be found here.

Additionally, fans will get to join in on the fun later in the season with the debut of the Blitz Challenge, a social media partnership between the two organizations that encourages fans to send in videos of themselves partaking in a variety of challenges with Seahawks mascot, Blitz. There will be six challenges in which Washington residents who are at least 18 years old can participate. The final winner will even get to take on Blitz in a head to head challenge at Century Link field. The challenge will begin on October 24 and will be hosted on Blitz’s Instagram page.

For even more lottery and Seahawks fun, fans can view the newest commercial from the Department of Imagination® here – a funny take on bringing the stadium energy home to fans while they cannot be on hand in person. The commercial allows 12s to fan out from home by envisioning a world where a stadium hotdog can be delivered right to their home.

“The Seahawks are proud to work with Washington’s Lottery and help support their efforts of funding important state programs,”said Seahawks President Chuck Arnold. “The Lottery has a strong connection with our community and has helped us find unique ways to engage with the 12s over the years.”

Since 1998, Washington’s Lottery has contributed funds to CenturyLink Field for the purpose of paying principal and interest payments on bonds issued to construct the stadium and exhibition center. In FY19 (July 2018-June 2019), Washington’s Lottery generated $13.1 million for the stadium and exhibition center.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.2 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

###

