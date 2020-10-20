GET INTO THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT WITH NEW HOLIDAY SEASON GAMES FROM WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY.

Kick off the holiday season with four new Scratch games totaling more than $10 million in prizes

Olympia, WA (Oct. 19, 2020) – Washington’s Lottery today announced the introduction of four new holiday-themed Scratch games offering more than $10 million in prizes. Starting today, players can visit their favorite lottery retailer to find these new games:

Gnome for the Holidays

$1 per ticket with a top prizes of $5,000. Scratch off a mushroom symbol and win double that amount.

Jolly Jingle Jackpot

$5 per ticket with a top prize of $50,000 and more than $4.1 million in cash prizes. Scratch off a double tree symbol and win double your prize.

Naughty or Nice Crossword

$5 per ticket with a top prize of $50,000. The more names your letters spell out, the more you win.

Reindeer Riches

$10 per ticket with a top prize of $200,000. Reveal special symbols to win double or 5X your prize.

Washington’s Lottery offers Scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts. The number of actual prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold, and number of prizes claimed. There are currently 29 Scratch games in rotation.

With the season of giving fast approaching, many people and families will give the gift of lottery tickets. Washington’s Lottery reminds everyone to please gift responsibly by keeping it fun and knowing your limit. Lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for children and teens under the age of 18.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize for a draw game ticket. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. Scratch game closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. Scratch game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed and/or non-winning second chance promotional drawings have expired. Claims are subject to applicable laws, rules, procedures and final decisions of the Executive Director.

While winning tickets worth $601 or more are typically claimed at a Lottery regional office, Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 to mail in their tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim. This change is in response to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, to enable social distancing, and support Washington's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive. More information can be found here.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.2 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

