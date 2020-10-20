Former Best Western Plus®, Cameron`s Inn, Half Moon Bay Joins BW Signature Collection® Brand as Aristocrat Hotel
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stay Cal Hospitality, a leader in hospitality management & development in the Northern California region, has rebranded its flagship Half Moon Bay hotel. The property has converted from a Best Western Plus® hotel to join the BW Signature Collection® by Best Western brand and is now called the Aristocrat Hotel, BW Signature Collection by Best Western.
The transition from Best Western Plus to BW Signature Collection by Best Western allows the hotel to deliver an authentic travel experience that is thoughtfully designed to offer an atmosphere that reflects the personality of the local area, while also featuring the elevated amenities and guest service that travelers trust from the Best Western Hotels & Resorts brand.
“Through the rebrand, we have gained greater operational flexibility while remaining part of the Best Western Hotels & Resorts family,” said Hiten Suraj, CEO Stay Cal Hospitality. “We are proud to offer our guests with a one-of-a-kind boutique experience and will continue to welcome Best Western Rewards® loyalty members at our beautiful hotel.”
Aristocrat Hotel design has taken inspiration from two themes; first is Great Britain and all things recognisably British, and second is the picturesque Northern California coast. The rooms and common areas incorporate design elements from both these themes, delivering a wonderfully unique experience to hotel guests.
The famous Cameron's Pub & Restaurant is located onsite and offers delicious British culinary specialties such as homemade pasties, shepherd's pie, bangers & mash, and fish & chips, as well as many other diverse offerings. The pub also features a full bar, a dog-friendly patio, and a wide selection of microbrews.
Aristocrat Hotel is the highest-rated hotel in Half Moon Bay, California, and is the winner of 2020 TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice Award. The hotel offers 46 rooms that include rooms with a single king bed, two queens, and even a few suites.
Aristocrat Hotel will appeal to all types of travelers who are looking for a beautiful hotel and world-class hospitality. Travellers can book their stay experience at Aristocrat Hotel by visiting www.TheAristocratHotel.com or by calling the hotel directly at (650) 713-5151
About Stay Cal Hospitality
Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Stay Cal is a dynamic & growing independent hotel development & management company with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality business. Stay Cal Hospitality currently manages multiple boutique and branded hotels in the Northern California region. For more information about Stay Cal Hospitality, please visit https://staycal.com/ or write to Info@StayCal.com
About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:
Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection®, and BW Signature Collection®. Through the acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive, and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit bestwestern.com, bestwesterndevelopers.com, worldhotels.com, and surestay.com.
* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.
**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.
Gautam Ramanujan
Stay Cal Hospitality
+1 669-262-7797
