Beach Legislation to Repurpose Decommissioned USPS Mailboxes as Ballot Drop Boxes Advances

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senator James Beach, Chair of the Senate Government, Wagering, Tourism, and Historic Preservation Committee, that would authorize state and county board of elections to acquire decommissioned mailboxes for use as ballot boxes during an election, was approved by the committee today.

“In an election that is heavily dependent on voting by mail, ballot drop boxes have been seen as a preferred and more secure option than sending a ballot through the Postal Service, as the ballots are directly collected by your local board of elections,” said Senator Beach (D-Burlington/Camden). “Acquiring decommissioned mailboxes to be repurposed as drop boxes would enable us to provide greater access to voters in future elections who feel this is the best way to cast their ballot.”

The bipartisan bill, S-2974, also sponsored by Senator Kip Bateman (R-Somerset), would permit the Department of State or a county board of election to purchase or lease any decommissioned United States Postal Service mailbox for use as a ballot drop box during an election, provided that it can be altered to meet the guidelines for ballot drop boxes.

The committee also approved S-2973, sponsored by Senator Beach, which would create the office of Deputy Superintendent of Elections in counties bordering the Atlantic Ocean with a population greater than 125,000.