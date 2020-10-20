Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,159 in the last 365 days.

Beach Legislation to Repurpose Decommissioned USPS Mailboxes as Ballot Drop Boxes Advances

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senator James Beach, Chair of the Senate Government, Wagering, Tourism, and Historic Preservation Committee, that would authorize state and county board of elections to acquire decommissioned mailboxes for use as ballot boxes during an election, was approved by the committee today.

“In an election that is heavily dependent on voting by mail, ballot drop boxes have been seen as a preferred and more secure option than sending a ballot through the Postal Service, as the ballots are directly collected by your local board of elections,” said Senator Beach (D-Burlington/Camden). “Acquiring decommissioned mailboxes to be repurposed as drop boxes would enable us to provide greater access to voters in future elections who feel this is the best way to cast their ballot.”

The bipartisan bill, S-2974, also sponsored by Senator Kip Bateman (R-Somerset), would permit the Department of State or a county board of election to purchase or lease any decommissioned United States Postal Service mailbox for use as a ballot drop box during an election, provided that it can be altered to meet the guidelines for ballot drop boxes.

The committee also approved S-2973, sponsored by Senator Beach, which would create the office of Deputy Superintendent of Elections in counties bordering the Atlantic Ocean with a population greater than 125,000.

You just read:

Beach Legislation to Repurpose Decommissioned USPS Mailboxes as Ballot Drop Boxes Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.