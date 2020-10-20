Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,159 in the last 365 days.

Gopal Calls on Congress to Provide Funds to Veteran Memorial Homes Impacted by COVID-19

Trenton – In response to the deadly impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s veteran memorial homes, the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee today approved a resolution sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal which would call upon Congress to release funds to offset COVID-19 related losses at veterans homes, and to fully fund rebuilding two of New Jersey’s facilities.

“The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the residents and staff at the three memorial homes located in the state,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth), Chair of the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. “The homes have suffered staffing and food shortages, increased overtime and contract nursing care costs, costs incurred for protective personal equipment, and lost revenue due to a prohibition on new admissions. It is imperative that Congress provides COVID-19 related funding to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for its memorial homes so that the residents have a safe environment that is fully and properly operated.”

You just read:

Gopal Calls on Congress to Provide Funds to Veteran Memorial Homes Impacted by COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.