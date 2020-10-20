Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s 2021 Calendar is Available

Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s colorful 2021 calendar is now available.

The calendar is filled with stunning photos of Vermont wildlife, including white-tailed deer, moose, a bald eagle, gray tree frog, spruce grouse, swallowtail butterfly, pumpkinseed, peregrine falcon, woodcock, bobcat, and scenic Lake Willoughby. It includes photos by many well-known Vermont photographers including Roger Irwin, Tony Smith, Tyler Pockette, Daniel Berna, Kurt Budliger, Ian Clark, Chris Ingram, and Josh Blouin.

“Sandbar Wildlife Management Area in Milton was the state’s first Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in 1920,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “100 years later Vermont has 100 WMAs protecting more than 130,000 acres of lands and waters that provide critical habitat for native plants and animals as well as opportunities for wildlife-based recreation.”

“As we move into a new decade, we invite you to join our efforts to conserve and protect Vermont’s precious natural resources through the purchase of a Vermont Habitat Stamp. For more information about wildlife and projects throughout Vermont, visit our website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, and in the meantime, be sure to get out to explore and enjoy Vermont for yourself.”

The calendar includes hunting, fishing and trapping season dates for each month, along with beautiful photography, and it makes the perfect gift for any outdoor recreationist.

The calendar is available for $15 from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a printable free-shipping mail-in order form on their website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.