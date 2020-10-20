News & Events: Winner of the Ken Burns Prize for Film to be Honored This Evening

The Better Angels Society, the Library of Congress, and the Crimson Lion/Lavine Family Foundation today announced that the second annual Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film has been awarded to “Hold Your Fire,” a new film directed by Stefan Forbes. The film will receive a $200,000 finishing grant to assist with post-production costs.

The award will be presented in a virtual ceremony on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. EST. The ceremony will include a conversation with the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Ken Burns and the composer and musician Wynton Marsalis discussing the power of storytelling and our collective history.

