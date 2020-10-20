Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,159 in the last 365 days.

News & Events: Winner of the Ken Burns Prize for Film to be Honored This Evening

Black and white still image from

The Better Angels Society, the Library of Congress, and the Crimson Lion/Lavine Family Foundation today announced that the second annual Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film has been awarded to “Hold Your Fire,” a new film directed by Stefan Forbes. The film will receive a $200,000 finishing grant to assist with post-production costs.

The award will be presented in a virtual ceremony on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. EST. The ceremony will include a conversation with the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Ken Burns and the composer and musician Wynton Marsalis discussing the power of storytelling and our collective history.

Click here for more information.

You just read:

News & Events: Winner of the Ken Burns Prize for Film to be Honored This Evening

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.