Hoyer Discusses Ongoing Coronavirus Relief Negations on MSNBC’s “Meet The Press Daily” with Chuck Todd

The Republicans are deeply divided. It's awfully tough to negotiate when [Secretary] Mnuchin has to go from Pelosi over to McConnell to find out whether McConnell will get people and [Senator] Thune just pointed out, they don't have the votes over there.”

“States and localities, municipalities, they are on the front line of fighting COVID-19. They hire the teachers, they hire docs in their hospitals and nurses, and others – sanitation workers, police, firefighters. They are on the front line. And Governor Hogan of my state, Chuck, as you know, and Governor Cuomo joined together with all of the governors, Republican and Democrat, they said, look, we need $500 billion. We are hemorrhaging revenue and we won't be able to maintain services. If they don't maintain services, the fight against COVID-19 and the rebuilding of our economy and energizing the creation of, and sustaining of, jobs will be almost impossible. That's why we're trying to get an agreement.”

“We passed a bill, we did our job. As a matter of fact, we've done it twice, Chuck. We passed one. It wasn't agreeable, so we came down 35%. It didn't do as much as we thought we ought to do but what we think we have to do and nothing's happened, except the President says he wants to go higher than Nancy. God bless him, go for it. Have McConnell, call up McConnell and tell him, put a bill on the Floor. I think the Senate would pass that bill and then we'd pass it.”