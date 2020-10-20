Williston Barracks // Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A104352
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/20/2020 - 0734 Hours
STREET: Route 117
TOWN: Jericho
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Barber Farm Road
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown at this time
VEHICLE MAKE: US Army military vehicle
VEHICLE MODEL: Unknown at this time
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Timmy M. Daleb
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Hino
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 20, 2020 State Troopers of the Williston Barracks were notified of a
propane truck that went off the road at Barber Farm Road and Route 117, in the Town of Jericho. An investigation
revealed the propane truck was traveling West on Route 117 and drove off the highway to avoid striking another vehicle. That
vehicle was described as a military vehicle which turned from Barber Farm Road onto Route 117, traveling East. The
vehicles did not make contact. Information on the military vehicle and operator are not available at this time.
No injuries were reported from this incident. The Vermont State Police were assisted by Underhill-Jericho Fire and The Vermont
Department of Motor Vehicles.
