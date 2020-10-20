Williston Barracks // Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A104352

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/20/2020 - 0734 Hours

STREET: Route 117

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Barber Farm Road

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown at this time

VEHICLE MAKE: US Army military vehicle

VEHICLE MODEL: Unknown at this time

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Timmy M. Daleb

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Hino

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 20, 2020 State Troopers of the Williston Barracks were notified of a

propane truck that went off the road at Barber Farm Road and Route 117, in the Town of Jericho. An investigation

revealed the propane truck was traveling West on Route 117 and drove off the highway to avoid striking another vehicle. That

vehicle was described as a military vehicle which turned from Barber Farm Road onto Route 117, traveling East. The

vehicles did not make contact. Information on the military vehicle and operator are not available at this time.

No injuries were reported from this incident. The Vermont State Police were assisted by Underhill-Jericho Fire and The Vermont

Department of Motor Vehicles.

