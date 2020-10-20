Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
National Safe Schools Week: Keep Your School Community Safe

MADISON, Wis. – This week Attorney General Josh Kaul is reminding schools, students, and families that the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) has a new resource for those in the school community that fear someone may harm themselves or others. October 18-24, 2020 is National Safe Schools Week.

 

“This week is a good time to remind students and their families where they can connect with resources to keep themselves and others in their school community safe. DOJ’s new, free 24/7 school safety tool is available to students who have safety concerns, including students who are considering harming themselves or who are afraid that another student might hurt themselves. Parents, teachers, and others who are part of a school community can also use this tipline,” said Attorney General Kaul.

 

Launched in early September, the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT (SUSO) Resource Center is a comprehensive, one-stop place to turn with important school safety concerns, including mental health. It offers a 24/7 threat reporting system, threat assessment consultation, critical incident response, and general school safety guidance.

 

Since the launch, nearly 300 schools and school districts in Wisconsin have trained to implement the resource center in their school community.

 

According to a survey of more than 1,000 principals nationwide that have a school safety tipline, 73% of principals said the tipline prevented incidents of self-harm or suicide.[1]

 

Students, parents, school staff, or any community members can submit a school safety concern or threat via the SUSO website, mobile phone application, or toll-free number. Resource Center staff work around-the-clock to respond to tips and to deploy a response locally by communicating directly with school administrators, law enforcement, and counselors.

 

Watch a video about SUSO and how it works. 

 

SUSO Reports can be made 24/7:

 

Learn more about the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT Resource Center:

 

If your school or school district would like to see how SUSO can be a part of your school safety plan, contact schoolsafety@doj.state.wi.us.

