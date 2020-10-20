Colorado has top economy for four years running

October 20, 2020 | Blog

If you are looking for the best place to start or grow your business, Colorado is a mile above the rest for many reasons. From having four of the top five best cities to the best economy according to US News & World Report, there are many reasons to do business in Colorado.

US News & World Report Best Cities

U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

Marketwatch: Top 20 of the best 100 cities in the U.S.

#1 – Fort Collins Ft. Collins is a vibrant and growing city that’s overflowing with opportunity. Families with small children, creatives, outdoor enthusiasts, and high-tech entrepreneurs all feel at home in Fort Collins, the largest city in northern Colorado . With Colorado State University in the middle of town, innovation, and enthusiasm courses throughout the city which is also a hub for craft beer innovation. Fort Collins has a friendly, welcoming culture with tons of groups, spaces, and activities designed to bring people together.

US News & World Report Best States

#10 – Best State Overall The Best States ranking of U.S. states draws on thousands of data points to measure how well states are performing for their citizens. In addition to health care and education, the metrics take into account a state’s economy, its roads, bridges, internet, and other infrastructure, its public safety, the fiscal stability of state government, and the opportunity it affords its residents.

#1 – Economy State economies were ranked by measures ranging from employment, business environment, and growth. Job growth and the overall growth of each state’s gross domestic product were measured between 2014 and 2017. #2 – Employment #4 – Business Environment #7 – Growth



#8 – Infrastructure In ranking the best states for infrastructure, use of renewable energy, and the quality of roads and bridges were major considerations.

24/7 Wall St: Best Places for Business

#4 – Colorado 24/7 – Wall St. created a weighted index of 42 measures to identify the best and worst states for business. These measures fall into one of eight categories: economic conditions, business costs, state infrastructure, the availability and skill level of the workforce, quality of life, regulations, technology, and innovation, and cost of living.

To find out more or to inquire about incentives to help bring your business to Colorado, visit choosecolorado.com.