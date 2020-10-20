Cato Appoints Brett Waddington Regional Sales Director and Thanh Khong Sales Engineer for Australia-New Zealand
New hires represent the latest investment in ANZ that also includes an expanded SASE service footprint, channel recruitment, and increased marketing efforts
New hires represent the latest investment in ANZ that also includes an expanded SASE service footprint, channel recruitment, and increased marketing efforts

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, the provider of the world's first SASE platform, announced today the appointment of Brett Waddington as Regional Sales Director and Thanh Khong as Sales Engineer, for Australia-New Zealand (ANZ). The move builds on momentum across the Asia Pacific region and is the latest investment in ANZ that has seen the opening of new points of presence (PoPs) and acceleration of marketing investment and channel recruitment.
“We’re excited to welcome Brett and Thanh to the Cato family,” says Daniel Lee, Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific and Japan at Cato, “They bring a unique set of skills that enable Cato to continue doubling down on the ANZ region, with new investments in sales, marketing, channels, and the cloud service infrastructure. With the leadership of Brett and Thanh we will continue our rapid business expansion in the region.”
SEASONED TEAM LEADS ANZ
Waddington brings more than 25 years of experience in growing companies, launching new services and partnerships, and building on successful business models. Prior to Cato Networks, he spent more than two decades holding sales and business development leadership positions for major enterprise SD-WAN, wireless, and carrier networking companies such as VeloCloud Networks, Riverbed Technology, Juniper Networks, and Cisco.
“CIOs and IT leaders in the region are looking for alternatives to the high cost, poor performance, and rigidity of carrier SD-WAN offerings and managed services,” says Waddington. “With Cato, they get a perfect combination of affordability, agility, ease of use, and superior performance and security.
Khong has more than 20 years of experience at companies such as Verizon, Telstra, and Alcatel-Lucent in a broad range of disciplines, including product development and architecture, design, and delivery of network and security solutions for large scale enterprises and service providers.
“I’m thrilled to offer ANZ enterprises a powerful, easy-to-deploy cloud alternative to the complex WAN and security solutions they were limited to in past,” says Khong. “I’m also excited to work for the premier SASE solution vendor in the industry and the future of SD-WAN.”
The recent hires come as Cato continues to strengthen its channel and technology partner development with distributors and master agents, such as Tradewinds, Westcon, and Orca Technology, and resellers, such as Coevolve, Cythera, CyberRisk, Emsec, and Opia Technology. Top UCaaS providers, such as RingCentral and Fuze, have also certified Cato’s SASE platform for the highest quality UCaaS experience.
CATO EXPANDS GLOBAL NETWORK ACROSS AUSTRALIA-NEW ZEALAND
Along with team building and increased channel activity, Cato announced the expansion of its global SASE platform, Cato Cloud, within the Australia-New Zealand region. A PoP will soon launch in new Auckland, New Zealand. Already, Cato has PoPs in Sidney, Melbourne, and Perth Australia. With the PoP in Auckland, Cato will provide coverage of the top Australian and New Zealand business centers. Today, Cato has more than over 60 PoPs worldwide delivering its converged security and network service everywhere.
