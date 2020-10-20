Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas Furniture Store Announces Designer Trade Program

Furniture Market, a furniture store and home design destination in Las Vegas, created a Designer Trade Program to assist designers in the area with their projects using a vast selection of merchandise.

The Furniture Market Designer Trade Program facilitates design talent with over 200 product lines from top brands. The store carries a large inventory of fine furnishings including modern sofas, dining sets, coffee tables, rugs, mirrors, greenery, wall art, fireplace accessories, lighting, and more options for the living area, dining room, bedroom, and outdoor space of a home that is being designed.

The Benefits of Partnering with Furniture Market

Qualified designers in the trade program enjoy access to:
● Working with a dedicated trade specialist
● Trade only discounts
● Studio Services - Studio spaces can be booked for client meetings and presentations
● an invitation to their trade only product preview and trade events
● Sneak preview of New Collections when they arrive
● Trade notification of Designer days for sale events
● Monthly Newsletter with the latest product launches, industry events, and more

Access Modern, Traditional, & Transitional Furniture Products

Furniture Market is a leading provider of furniture and home decor in a wide range of styles to fit a designer's needs as they transform any indoor or outdoor living space for their clients.

Furniture Market shared about their high-end furniture products, explaining “We travel the world in search of the most innovative and exceptional examples of modern and contemporary furniture and home accessory designs, from leading design houses to emerging designers and artists alike. Here we spend time with each product, and its maker beforehand to ensure the material and construction meets the strenuous demands of our designers and clients.”

Eligibility to Participate in the Designer Trade Program

Qualified interior designers, architects, and builders are eligible to participate in the Designer Trade Program with Furniture Market. Interested applicants were encouraged to provide their current business or professional license in a residential or commercial design based business, a resale or Sales Tax Certificate, and a business card to Furniture Market. The business noted that they will make qualification determinations, changes, and cancellations at their discretion.

Contact Furniture Market

Reach out to Furniture Market or visit their website to register to join their exclusive Designer Trade Program.

Bob Lomassaro
r.lomassaro@fmvegas.com
702-436-3960

About Furniture Market

Furniture Market is a family-owned and operated business offering fine home furnishings for Las Vegas and the surrounding areas. They served the area since 2007 with high-end luxurious home decor and interior design services and have become a leader in their industry. The Furniture Market showroom holds a variety of furniture, accessories, lighting, and artwork that will fit well into the desired design style of many indoor and outdoor spaces. The Furniture Market design consultants are experienced professionals who are passionate about design and ready to provide design talent in the area with creative solutions and access to top product lines. Their Designer Trade Program is just one reason they are the premier furniture and design destination in Las Vegas.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


