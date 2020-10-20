Attorneys General from the states of Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, New York, North Carolina, Utah, and Nebraska released the following statement regarding today’s antitrust filing by U.S. Department of Justice and the multistate investigation into Google:

Over the last year, both the DOJ and state attorneys general have conducted separate but parallel investigations into Google’s anticompetitive market behavior. We appreciate the strong bipartisan cooperation among the states and the good working relationship with the DOJ on these serious issues. This is a historic time for both federal and state antitrust authorities, as we work to protect competition and innovation in our technology markets. We plan to conclude parts of our investigation of Google in the coming weeks. If we decide to file a complaint, we would file a motion to consolidate our case with the DOJ’s. We would then litigate the consolidated case cooperatively, much as we did in the Microsoft case.

#20-46: AG Slatery Responds to Federal Lawsuit against Google