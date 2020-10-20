DH Home Solutions Helping Homeowners in Dallas Sell Their Home While Going Through a Divorce

An industry leader in buying houses in the Dallas Fort Worth area is now offering a unique option for those going through a divorce.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going through a divorce is arguably one of the hardest things most people will go through in life. That’s why representatives with DH Home Solutions announced today that it is now helping homeowners in Dallas sell their home while going through a divorce.

“We are here for anyone going through a divorce and needs to sell their home, quickly and easily,” said Doug Hentges, owner, and spokesperson for DH Home Solutions, a company that specializes in buying houses in Dallas Fort Worth fast for cash. “Selling your home to DH Home Solutions is a quick and simple process. We buy houses in any condition and help people in any situation. There are no fees or closings costs involved when you sell a house fast to us. The entire process is hassle-free and customer-oriented to be flexible to your needs.”

The process is simple and only takes four quick and easy steps.

• Step one: Submit your application.

• Step two: Receive an instant response.

• Step three: You receive a cash offer within minutes.

• Step four: Accept the offer and pick your closing date.

“We know that being able to sell a house fast isn’t always easy to do and can often be very stressful,” Hentges said, before adding, “DH Home Solutions has turned this process into a simple way to sell your house fast.”

Hentges went on to point out that it doesn’t matter what type of situation the customer is dealing with; DH Home Solutions has helped people in all situations, particularly while going through a divorce.

“All you have to do is leave us your information and property information, and we will be in touch with you almost instantly,” Hentges stressed. “We will do a quick evaluation of your home and give you a fair cash offer. If you accept the offer, we will take care of everything from start to finish, including all of the paperwork, covering all costs, and let you pick a closing date of your choice.”

As for how customers rate DH Home Solutions services, one customer identified as Mary Montgomery, said Doug was great and made the process very easy and efficient!

“DH Home Solutions was so easy to work with on the sale of my home,” she said. “Doug literally took care of everything for me and made the experience such a great surprise. I will be using Dh for the sale of my next home. Awesome job.”

But she isn’t the only one raving about DH Home Solutions. A second customer identified as Allen Beasley said selling his house with DH Home Solutions was the easiest way to sell quickly.

“Doug and his team made this process quick and painless,” Beasley said. “I would absolutely recommend them to anyone looking to sell their home.”

For more information, please visit dhhomesolutions.net/about-we-buy-houses and https://www.dhhomesolutions.net/blog/.

