Cameco Releases Sustainability Reporting Updates

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, October 20, 2020

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today released sustainability reporting updates to its GRI Index on cameco.com.

When measuring the sustainability and ethical impact of a company, environmental, social and governance (ESG) are key factors considered by the public and investors. Sustainability and ESG matters have been an important focus at Cameco for many years and we have a strong performance record.

Cameco began using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 4.0 Sustainability Guidelines in our sustainability programming and reporting in 2016. Our reporting shows Cameco’s performance on 32 key GRI indicators, as well as two corporate indicators that are unique to the company. This update provides reporting on 2019 data indicators compared to 2018.

Despite weak market conditions, Cameco continues to hold safety of our workforce and the public, social responsibility, and protection of the environment as top priorities.

Some of the highlights of our 2019 performance include:

A continued focus on community development through local spending with almost 85% procured from local northern Saskatchewan suppliers.

Strong community relationships demonstrated by sustained high levels of public support in locations where we operate.

Strong safety performance at all operations, with the lowest LTI (lost-time injury) frequency rate to date.

Establishment of a multi-disciplinary working group to review our approach to the ESG landscape, chaired by our Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Officer. The working group reports to the board and its committees.

We welcome stakeholder feedback on this update at sustainabledevelopment@cameco.com.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

