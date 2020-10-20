Victrola Museum’s virtual Halloween program on Oct. 30, 2020

–Program to be presented free via Zoom; registration required–

(DOVER, Del. — Oct. 20, 2020) — In the spirit of ending mischief and keeping the kids safely at home, Dover, Del.’s Johnson Victrola Museum will present the historical-theater production “Mischief Managed: Throwing a Hotsy-Totsy Halloween Bash” on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 6 p.m. NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program will not be conducted in front of a live audience but will instead be streamed live via Zoom.

Illustration from a 1920s advertisement for crêpe paper which could be used to create Halloween costumes

Created as the ultimate 1927 guide to throwing the perfect Halloween party, “Mischief Managed” will include a costume-making demonstration, suggested party games, recommendations for the perfect 1920s foods for entertaining and advice for the perfect treats to give out to trick-or-treaters in 1927. The program will be accompanied by 78-rpm recordings of Halloween-related music played on authentic Victor Talking Machines.

