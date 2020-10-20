The Many Faces of Horror
First-time author shakes the thriller mystery genre with exceptionally chilling first volumeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An unwelcome masked guest at a Halloween party may seem fitting for that time of year, but once that masked guest goes into a killing spree? Absolute horror and chaos.
First-time author Lamont Richard’s Faces of Death: Volume 1 features a group of students attending college for the first time who are looking at throwing a Halloween party. In a sudden twist, the party turns disastrous when the group of students fall victim to a killer determined to make this particular Halloween night one they would never forget.
As an author, Richard wants to share his stories to his readers as he takes them to a wild ride of mystery and thrills. With the volume 1 full of exciting and thrilling plot points, Richard’s goal is to interact with his readers by giving them the same experience he had writing the book series.
No wonder then that Richard’s first book in the series pays homage to the illustrious scary movies of the past. Incorporating a whodunnit plot as the protagonists figure out who the masked killer is, Richard raises the stakes by bringing a bit of fear into the mix with the killer wearing famous costumes from well-known horror films.
Read the first volume of the series by Richard to experience a different kind of bloody Halloween like no other.
