North Carolina’s September Employment Figures Released

The state’s seasonally adjusted September unemployment rate was 7.3 percent, increasing 0.8 of a percentage point from August’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.5 of a percentage point to 7.9 percent.

North Carolina’s September 2020 unemployment rate increased 3.6 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 38,683 over the month to 4,558,033 and decreased 352,111 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 44,278 over the month to 356,952 and increased 166,666 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 48,100 to 4,316,200 in September. Major industries experiencing increases were Government, 13,100; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 12,100; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 8,500; Professional & Business Services, 4,700; Other Services, 2,400; Financial Activities, 2,200; Construction, 2,000; Manufacturing, 2,000; Information, 700; and Education & Health Services, 400. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates since September 2019

  Sep 2019 Oct 2019 Nov 2019 Dec 2019 Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 Sep 2020
N.C. 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 4.3 12.9 12.8 7.5 8.5 6.5 7.3
U.S. 3.5 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 4.4 14.7 13.3 11.1 10.2 8.4 7.9

* Please note: 2019 numbers have undergone annual revision *

Since September 2019, Total Nonfarm jobs decreased 267,400 with the Total Private sector decreasing by 246,700 and Government decreasing by 20,700. The only major industry experiencing an over-the-year increase was Financial Activities, 1,400. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 115,000; Education & Health Services, 42,500; Manufacturing, 37,800; Government, 20,700; Professional & Business Services, 20,200; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 14,400; Construction, 10,400; Information, 5,800; Other Services, 1,800; and Mining & Logging, 200.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020 when the county unemployment rates for September 2020 will be released.

North Carolina's September Employment Figures Released

