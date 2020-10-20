ISDA’s Pesticide Training Event Nov 18-20, 2020

Applicators seeking Training/Certification in:

Laws and Safety, Ornamental Herbicide, and Ornamental Insecticide

Training will be conducted virtually .

Pre-registration is required.

Day 1: Nov. 18th Laws and Safety (approx. 3 hrs.)

Day 2: Nov. 19th Ornamental Herbicide (approx. 2 hrs.)

Day 3: Nov. 20th Ornamental Insecticide and Pesticide Math (approx. 2 hrs.)

Course Description: This course is designed for individuals who are seeking certification in Laws and Safety, Ornamental Herbicide, and Ornamental Insecticide. Individuals who need to recertify their licenses are welcomed to join the event. A review of study material is highly recommended prior to the training event.

Please contact Daniel for information and registration

208-366-5157

Daniel.Sandoval@ISDA.Idaho.gov

Last Updated:2020-10-20 07:22:09