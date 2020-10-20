ProcessUnity and Dun & Bradstreet Partnership Provides Global Financial Data to Enhance Third-Party Risk Management Programs

Data Integration Provides Expanded Insight into Financial Health of Vendors and Suppliers

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced its partnership with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics. The D&B Connector for ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management supports global data from Dun & Bradstreet Direct+ to further enable third-party risk managers to continuously monitor the financial risks of a vendor population.



The D&B Connector seamlessly incorporates objective financial health assessments into ProcessUnity’s vendor risk platform for enhanced vendor due diligence. “Our collective partnership ensures clients have access to the global financial risk data needed to make more informed decisions not only during initial vendor onboarding but also throughout the lifecycle of the relationship, said Brian Alster, General Manager, Dun & Bradstreet Third-Party Risk & Compliance Solutions. “With this additional data and insight, executives can make confident decisions in the selection process and mitigate risk through proactive ongoing monitoring.”

ProcessUnity’s D&B Connector delivers multiple financial risk metrics, including Dun & Bradstreet’s Supplier Stability Index, Supplier Evaluation Risk (SER) Rating, Financial Stress Score, Viability Rating, Standard Rating and more. These serve as indicators of financial condition and the implied risks associated with doing business with a specific organization. If a score drops, third-party risk managers are notified to ensure organizations are able to respond to adverse changes in their vendors’ financial health.

“ProcessUnity’s connector to Dun & Bradstreet provides risk managers the ability to understand and actively monitor the financial health of their vendors,” said Todd Boehler, Senior Vice President of Strategy, ProcessUnity. “External risk intelligence is now a must-have for organizations looking to mature their third-party risk management programs. This enhanced offering can provide the financial risk data necessary for organizations to mitigate and reduce third-party risk globally.”

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that helps companies identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity VRM streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that ensures compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements. ProcessUnity VRM provides powerful capabilities that automate tedious tasks and free up risk managers to focus on higher-value mitigation strategies.

Download the D&B Connector datasheet to learn how ProcessUnity and Dun & Bradstreet are working together to mitigate third-party risks across the globe.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Twitter: @DunBradstreet

