Canada Slavery History Joins Time Capsule In Africa for Healing

H.E. Mr. Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Minister receives a time capsule from H.R. 1242 Resilience Project The Honorable Tony Ince, Minister of the Public Service Commission and African Nova Scotian Affairs Don Victor Mooney with 'Never Give Up' rowboat at Canadian Coast Guard Station in Clark's Harbour, Nova Scotia

Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 led thousands of freedom-seekers to take refuge in Canada by the Underground Railroad. For many this was Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Ontario and Nova Scotia was just as significant points as Charleston (SC), Point Comfort (VA), Boston (MA) Dorchester County (MD), Wilmington (NC) and Brooklyn (NY)” — Don Victor Mooney