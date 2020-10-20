Mid - PandemicNews From Global E-Tailer Artemest

5 mil Fund Raise, Partnership with Secoo and Launch of Hospitality Collection

MILAN, ITALY, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid-Pandemic News From Global Luxury E-Tailer Artemest

Artemest Raises 5 Mil in Funding

Milan Italy, October 2020 - Artemest, the Milan and New York-based e-commerce platform selling Italian luxury design, home décor and lifestyle, raises a new round of financing with the French private equity OLMA Luxury Holdings and the Swiss holding Brahma joining the Milan-based investment firm NUO Capital (sponsored by Hong Kong’s PAO family office) in supporting financially and strategically the growth of the company.

Artemest’s mission is to support small luxury brands, artisans, designers and artists to gain international visibility and bring their businesses abroad by providing them not only with a curated marketplace, but also with best-in-class services such as concierge, logistics support and marketing activities to reach customers in over 70 countries in the world. Artemest recently reached more than 1,000 artisans and luxury brands on its platform, the majority of which have exclusive distribution agreements with the marketplace.

The company will use the proceeds from the funding to further develop digital tools for interior designers, architects, and consumers globally, and for its suppliers to further enhance their online visibility and digital sales strategy.

Despite the lockdown due to Covid-19 and the subsequent decrease of orders from hospitality groups, consumers and trade business lines have registered triple digit year-over-year growth. US, Canada, and UK represent the main markets for Artemest with APAC countries following North America as the second region for revenue and traffic.

“Artemest is constantly growing to become the leading luxury marketplace for contemporary design and main point of reference for thousands of worldwide clients looking for handmade artistic pieces” says Artemest CEO Marco Credendino. “Tech development and assortment growth will allow our clients to easily find solutions to their needs”.

“We are honored to continue to support Artemest’s management team in this amazing venture and welcome the new investors which can boast strong international footprint and specific know-how” says Tommaso Paoli, CEO of NUO Capital.

OLMA Luxury Holding and NUO Capital led the round alongside Brahma and current shareholders of the company. Bonelli Erede was the legal advisor of the capital increase for Artemest while Chiomenti was the advisor for the investors.

Artemest Launches Hospitality Division

In addition to the announcement of over 5mil in funding, Artemest, has introduced a dedicated area of their site to luxury Hospitality.

The new online space is meticulously designed to meet the needs of architects and interior designers who work on hotels, bars, restaurants, and co-working spaces. Artemest new trade specific service give designers access to a unique product assortment for their hospitality projects including the UNO Essential hospitality collection.

This collection is exclusive to Artemest and has been designed by Ciarmoli Queda Studio for UNO Contract. The collection includes pieces inspired by a "delicate minimalism" in which the strength of the elements is the focus point: armchairs are velvet “stones”, chaise-lounges display simple and solid forms, the mirrors bear the material signature of carvings. These are just some examples of the new additions that will enrich the Artemest hospitality assortment. The collection as per all the pieces available through Artemest Hospitality section are designed to meet global hospitality and commercial requirements and can be customized and produced in high quantities to the demands of large commercial projects. The online marketplace presents a selection of the best customizable and made-to-order solutions in the categories of furniture, lighting, and home décor with contract certifications. In addition to the exclusive UNO Essential collection, Artemest trade customers will have access to a selection of the best customizable and made-to-order furniture, lighting and home décor products hand made by a selection of design brands, including: Tacchini, Salvatori, Sigma L2, Black Tie, Paolo Castelli, La Scala Milano Wallpaper, Daytona, Pinetti, and many others.

“We are pleased to introduce the new Artemest assortment dedicated to the world of luxury hospitality with the launch of UNO Essentials collection. Artemest responds to the needs of trade clients, offering them not only exclusive furniture, lighting and decoration, but also the attentive and responsive support of our dedicated teams for the design of customizable solutions for retail, hotels, restaurants and clubs; everything is showcased on our digital platform, easy to navigate and with rich content and information.” says Marco Credendino, Artemest CEO and Co-Founder.

Artemest x Secoo Partnership Targets Asian Market

Artemest partners with Secoo.com Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia's leading online integrated upscale products and services platform. The first online marketplace for Italian craftsmanship and design recently opened its official online flagship store on Secoo, further expanding the platform’s high-end premium lifestyle offer.

By joining Secoo, Artemest has now officially opened a new market that was not yet covered, expanding its presence to keep ensuring the best solutions and services to trade and private customers.

Among the artisans and products introduced on Secoo.com, find marble décor and accessories by designer Fiammetta V, colorful Sardinian ceramics by Cerasarda, exquisite silverware by Zanetto, brass décor by Ghidini 1961, design ceramics by Tuscany based Bitossi Ceramiche, colorful glass creations by CreArt, precious leather goods by Pinetti, and many more unique pieces.

Artemest, the first online marketplace for handmade luxury products made in Italy, was founded in 2015 by jewelry designer Ippolita Rostagno and manager Marco Credendino. Established to celebrate Italian craftsmanship, Artemest offers the unique opportunity to shop contemporary design in the categories of furniture, home décor, lighting and lifestyle. The selection of over 40,000 products is handmade by 1,000+ of the most representative Italian artisans and designers. Today, Artemest is based in Italy (Milan) and the United States (New York). The company distributes in more than 70 countries around the world and has become the leading marketplace for the export of luxury made in Italy to North America and APAC.

