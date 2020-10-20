Will McNally - A Rising Star In Contemporary Art

The next Big Star On The Contemporary Art Scene, it’s no surprise that he’s capturing the attention of the most powerful people in the film and music industries

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , October 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Will McNally has already been labelled as the next Big Star on the contemporary art scene, so it’s no surprise that he’s capturing the attention of the most powerful people in the film and music industries.After seeing his neon soaked, pop culture inspired artwork on Instagram, where he has 15,000 followers and growing, Will has been commissioned to make pieces for the rich and powerful everywhere from Hollywood and London, to Dubai and beyond.Recently, he’s been in demand by everybody from Warner Bros studios to Saudi royalty, while another of his private commissions was seen (and loved!) by Rod Stewart.But it’s a recent commission by Universal that has really stuck with him, a bespoke work for the widow of Luciano Pavarotti created using the tenor’s original master vinyls.Will said: “Universal were commissioning artists and they found me on Instagram. I was asked if I could do a piece for them, and I told them straight away it would be an honour - and that was be-fore I was told that Pavarotti’s widow would be viewing the piece.“When she came to the office to view the piece, it was a really touching moment. She was crying when she saw it. For me, that was a huge thing to see a reaction like that to something I made, it humbled me.“But I never want to be the guy who films a personal moment like that and puts it on Instagram or something. It should always be about a direct connection between the viewer and the piece - I don’t want to film it just to get a reaction, even if that reaction is genuine. These moments are supposed to be special.”Every one of Will’s pieces manages to push boundaries, whether it’s incorporating a $100 bill into Wolf of Wall Street inspired artwork, or utilising neon lighting so each piece instantly commands the viewer’s attention.And a recent Stevie Wonder inspired piece should let people know that he’s serious about chal-lenging the limitations of the art form.He said: “I taught myself braille and created a piece for blind people. I painted Stevie Wonder, but on his face its the braille for the lyrics to one of his famous songs. I want my art to be for eve-ryone, and this was a way to reach out and create art for people who might not be able to see it.”