Healing for 400 years of slavery takes root in Africa
We can't heal without Africa, and Africa can't heal without us”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project and a resident of Flushing, Queens, ended his two week visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on Friday.
Mooney hand delivered a time capsule to commemorate the 400 years of African American History to H.E. Mr. Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.
The items included artifacts, photos, letters, books, rocks, jewelry, coins, music, citations, journals, proclamations, sugar, tobacco, and cotton.
The theme of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project year long commemoration was dubbed, 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing and Partnership.
H.E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea has changed the burial ceremony from Malabo to the City of Peace [Ciudad de la Paz] for a later date on the mainland. City of Peace is located in the administrative capital in the province of Djibloho. Equatorial Guinea consists of two parts, an insular and a mainland region.
"With the historic cultural significance of the time capsule, the President of Equatorial Guinea felt it was more fitting to have the ceremony on the mainland," said H.E. Anatolio Ndong Mba, Ambassador and Permanent Representative for Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations in New York.
The City of Peace is a short drive from President Obiang International Airport. The Grand Hotel Djibloho and Afro American University of Central Africa calls this area home as well.
Afro American University of Central Africa (AAUCA) mission is centered for academic and research excellence committed to the scientific, technological and cultural domain; a University oriented to the formation of people of high professional quality, leadership and competitiveness and based on the excellence of its academic staff in exchanges with other universities, through scientific networks, promotion and cooperation at national and international level.
Among other things, during Don Victor Mooney's audience with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, he presented H.R. 1242 Resilience Project 400 Years of African American History Award for H.E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.
The award is to recognize an African Head of State that has contributed with building bridges for humanity and the African American Diaspora.
