After Taking the International Market, hakii time Noise Canceling Earbuds Are Finally Available to US Buyers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED SATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In our technology driven society headphones and earbuds have become a necessity. There is no shortage of product options on the market these days, so it takes a special something to stand out from the crowd. But HAKII BRAND, the renowned technology company, has created a set of earbuds, The HAKII TIME, which has emerged as a standout product at China’s Canton Fair, the world’s largest international retail marketplace. To the American consumer’s delight, the company has announced it will be making the popular earbuds available to US buyers. Boasting a unique list of ground-breaking features, the HAKII TIME earbuds will be the first of their kind in the United States.
For too long, if a US buyer was seeking advanced noise cancelation, they were limited to bulky headsets that were often heavy, too hot and uncomfortable to wear. A few brands have come out with noise cancelling earbuds but never before has the US market seen a set of earbuds offering such flexibility paired with this level of effective noise cancelling technology. It is known as the "Light Sport Intelligent Brand" for its mixture of ease of use and technological advancement. With the HAKII TIME ear buds, users can seamlessly switch between different noise cancelling modes; Active noise canceling, transparent mode and normal mode, and they can do it all with a simple touch of their fingertips to the control panel.
With the ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) technology users are able to block out an extensive level of unwanted sound for a truly elite listening experience. And, the ENC (Environmental Noise Cancelling) technology actually blocks out the noise from your surrounding environment when you are on a call, making your voice crystal clear to whoever is on the line. ENC is also ideal for using voice commands with Siri.
These ground-breaking and intuitive features make the HAKII TIME earbuds the perfect companion for all activities. Situations that previously presented problems (loud commutes, crowded public places, business trips, outdoor sports) are now ideal environments for listening to audio or taking calls. Using the one touch control panel users are able to perform all functions such as switching between noise cancelling modes, playing music, activating Siri and taking or rejecting calls. And the one key transparent mode allows users to enjoy all these benefits while still providing the flexibility of being able to listen and adapt to their changing environment.
HAKII TIME earbuds are also truly wireless and offer an extended battery life, lasting 4.5 hours on a full charge, and a whopping 20 hours together with the portable, pocket sized charging case. This makes traveling and other activities, where you don’t know when an electrical socket will be available much less stressful, now that you don’t have to worry about running out of battery mid trip. The earbuds are completely waterproof, too, which makes them the preferred choice for athletes, or anyone concerned with sweat erosion, which can over time often impact the quality of other brands of earbuds.
For a limited time HAKII is offering a $10 discount for customers who purchase the HAKII TIME earbuds. Head to the website https://www.hakii.com/shop/hakii-time/ to take advantage of this offer while it is still available. There is also a 15% discount code available for customers new to HAKII, which can be used on the HAKII TIME earbuds or any of their other groundbreaking technology products.
