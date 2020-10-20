Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angels of Las Vegas Wellness Walk

Angels of Las Vegas

Angels of Las Vegas kicks off Wellness Walk in Support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Angels of Las Vegas
7836 W. Sahara Ave
Las Vegas Nevada, 89117
Phone: 1 (800) 214-9648
www.angelsoflv.org

Angles of Las Vegas kicks off Wellness Walk in Support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Las Vegas-based non-profit wellness center brings emphasis to health and wellness in the community.

The Angels of Las Vegas Wellness Center is excited to announce their Wellness Walk to bring health and wellness awareness to the community. The Wellness Walk will be a live and virtual event held at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday, October 24th from 8 AM to 11 AM.

“Cancer has affected so many of my friends and family. Maintaining a positive attitude along with exercising and healthy eating habits are the only things that can help us fight off not only COVID-19 but all forms of Cancer too,” stated Aynalem Workneh, AOLV President.

Due to COVID-19, the Angels of Las Vegas can only host 100 participants who will walk in the Wellness Walk; however, the public is virtually invited to participate in parks near their homes. This event will be live-streamed on their Facebook and YouTube Channel.

The Angels of Las Vegas Wellness Center urges women ages 40 years and older to talk with their doctors during National Breast Cancer Awareness month about breast cancer screening. Women who cannot afford mammograms may be eligible for free screening from a local health care provider.

The non-profit wellness center provides several programs for patients, survivors, caregivers, and families facing cancer and all types of life-threatening illnesses. The Angels of Las Vegas center offers a warm and inviting space for clients to relax, connect with others, and experience a sense of community. Services are provided by donations, ensuring that cost is not a barrier.

For more information or to donate online, please contact 1 (800) 214-9648 or visit angelsoflv.org.

PRESS CONTACT:
Rhonda Nolen
(702) 908-9577
rhonda@angelsoflv.org
###


ABOUT ANGELS OF LAS VEGAS
Angels of Las Vegas is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire and bring hope to those affected by all types of life-threatening illnesses. Founded in 2010, Angels of Las Vegas has grown over 20 members and has exceeded the boundaries of enhancing the quality of life for patients, caregivers, survivors, and families by providing free support, services, and education. Their programs include nutrition education, mindfulness, meditation, yoga, expressive arts, music therapy, and support group. Their programs aim to enhance an individual's ability to experience life quality through practices that provide stress management, reduce anxiety, relaxation techniques, and group exercise to incorporate physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Angels of Las Vegas offers a warm and inviting space for clients to relax, connect with others, and experience a sense of community. Services are provided by donations, ensuring that cost is not a barrier.

Rhonda Nolen
Angels of Las Vegas
+17028014327
Rhonda@angelsoflv.org
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


