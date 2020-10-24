Automotive Defense Specialists Announces Post on Merits of Disputing and Appealing Bureau of Automotive Repair Decisions
Automotive Defense Specialists is a team of lawyers who represent the auto repair community against California's Bureau of Automotive Repair.
Increasing scrutiny by the Bureau of Automotive Repair is impacting more and more technicians and auto repair stations”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a legal team of highly-trained defense attorneys representing auto repair shops, station owners, and technicians in the auto repair industry at https://automotivedefense.com/, is proud to announce a new post on the merits of disputing and even appealing decisions by California's Bureau of Automotive Repair. As regulations and enforcement tighten, many California businesses in the auto repair and SMOG enforcement area, are facing increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies.
"Increasing scrutiny by the Bureau of Automotive Repair is impacting more and more technicians and auto repair stations,'" explained attorney William Ferreira of Automotive Defense Specialists. "Our new post explains the merits of defending one's rights in a legal fashion against the Bureau of Automotive Repairs. Appealing a decision with the assistance of an attorney, for example, is one option."
Auto repair station owners and technicians can review the newly updated post at https://automotivedefense.com/2020/09/04/disputes-and-confrontation-are-no-fun-but-sometimes-you-have-no-choice-in-fighting-the-bar/. The post uses a "David and Goliath" metaphor to explain how station owners and technicians can work with legal counsel to defend their rights." Persons who want to learn more about possibly engaging with a Bureau of Automotive Defense attorney can also visit the page at https://automotivedefense.com/about/williamferreira/ which focuses on lead attorney William Ferreira.
DEFENDING ONE'S RIGHTS AGAINST THE CALIFORNIA BUREAU OF AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR
Here is the background on this release. Nowadays, the California Bureau of Automotive Repair is increasing its scrutiny of auto repair shops and technicians including but not limited to the SMOG industry. These shops are highly regulated and must meet various regulatory standards. The Bureau has even been known to send out undercover cars as part of its enforcement strategy (See the related post at https://automotivedefense.com/2019/02/09/how-to-recognize-the-window-dressing-of-bureau-of-automotive-repair-undercover-vehicles/). Regardless, station owners and technicians have rights, and where appropriate, should reach out to an attorney for a possible appeal or dispute.
ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS
Automotive Repair Specialists is a top law firm of Bureau of Automotive Repair defense attorneys. The firm represents auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including accusations from the Bureau of Auto Repair, STAR license invalidations, and STAR invalidation appeals. Contacting a top auto defense lawyer and consulting with attorneys after initial contact can provide the best strategy for fighting back.
