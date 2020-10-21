eZ-Xpo Universal Integration with Zoom, Webex, GoToWebinar, Microsoft Team, and Google Meet Virtual Exhibit Hall - Virtual Lobby Session Track Virtual Auditorium

eZ-Xpo Announces Universal Webinar & Live Streaming Integration with Zoom, Webex, GoToWebinar for Virtual Trade Show

Instead of having only one webinar source, eZ-Xpo can empower every company to connect and collaborate to host multiple webinars to host virtual summit or conferences every day” — Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-XPO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announces eZ-Xpo Universal Webinar and Live Streaming integration that will unlock the value of multiple webinars and live streaming capabilities in every Virtual Trade Show and Conference for daily engagement and massive traffic.

According to the latest Marketing Research and Survey, almost every B2B customer has webinar capability to launch a webinar. Over 90% of B2B marketers believe webinar is an effective tool for business development, customer retention, and lead generation.

eZ-Xpo – Universal Webinar and live streaming feature empower all organizers, exhibitors/sponsors to launch webinar anytime anywhere leveraging their webinar capability for ongoing collaboration with their customers and partners time with the following features:

* Multiple Session Tracks with multiple webinar sources

* Live streaming for wide audience broadcast in Auditorium with live Q & A session

* Pre-recorded videos in multiple session tracks

“With the current COVID-19 pandemic, every organization needs to leverage its existing IT resources to launch Virtual Summit and Expo easily and quickly without having to spend additional IT costs. Instead of having only one webinar source, eZ-Xpo can empower every company to connect and collaborate to host multiple webinars to host virtual summit or conferences every day," Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-XPO.

eZ-Xpo’s Universal Webinar and live streaming integration can integrate over 90% of the top webinar providers serving 90% of Fortune 5000 customers:

Zoom.us

GoToMeeting/GoToWebinar/GoToTraining

Cisco Webex

Google Meet

Microsoft Team

Vimeo

IBM UStream

YouTube Live

AnyMeeting

Join.me

To learn more about how you can leverage eZ-Xpo to host Virtual Summit with multiple webinars and live streaming, please book a FREE Consultation here.

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as Wells Fargo, New York Life, MetaStock, Boeing, and Raytheon.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

http://www.eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

How to Launch Virtual Summit & Multiple Sessions with Multiple Webinars & Live Streaming