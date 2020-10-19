Dealer Profit Services Announces Third F&I Success Webinar for Recreational Dealers - The F&I Process

The F&I Success Webinar provides key tips and techniques along with industry leader insights enabling all types of recreational dealers to maximize their profit

Shop-by-payment lets dealers know what the customer is looking for while showing the customer what is possible. This leads to fantastic customer satisfaction and great dealer success.”
— Tarry Shebesta, CEO-truPayments, LLC
ATHENS, GA, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "No matter what goals you set, if your F&I Process is flawed, you are handicapping your possibilities for success," says Myril Shaw, Chief Operating Officer at Dealer Profit Services. "F&I profit and success and profit is fully dependent on an F&I Process that starts with first contact and persists reliably and consistently until the customer leaves the store with a unit ready for delivery."

This third webinar, "Recreational F&I Success – The F&I Process", is Wednesday, October 21st at 1:30 PM EDT. The webinar is free and open to anyone. Registration is available here - https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1kjDOT7mRka32IQo68qsgA.

Moderated by Myril Shaw, the session will run for roughly 45 - 60 minutes and will feature unique content as well as an interview Tarry Shebesta, founder and CEO of truPayments, LLC. With years of F&I experience, Mr. Shebesta is the creator of "Get-Pre-Qualified" and "Shop-By-Payment". He will discuss the value of learning early what the customer wants and is qualified for.

These webinars each focus on one area which can potentially enhance the profitability of F&I efforts. Subsequent topics include: the F&I Process; Selling Protective Products; the importance of Compliance; 100% Turnover to Finance; F&I as a lifestyle enabler and so on.

The webinars also include Q&A sessions and will be recorded and made available through the Dealer Profit Services YouTube channel.

Shaw says, "The process drives the profit. A well-defined process, which is fully trainable and replicable and which starts early makes all the difference in driving F&I success."

About Dealer Profit Services
The dealer's partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its "best in the industry" reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience. Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful. Links and additional contact information are available at fisvcs.com/DPSContactsLinks.

Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, create and train in all things Compliance, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.

The dealer's partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its "best in the industry" reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience, Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful.

