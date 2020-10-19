Dealer Profit Services Announces Third F&I Success Webinar for Recreational Dealers - The F&I Process
The F&I Success Webinar provides key tips and techniques along with industry leader insights enabling all types of recreational dealers to maximize their profit
Shop-by-payment lets dealers know what the customer is looking for while showing the customer what is possible. This leads to fantastic customer satisfaction and great dealer success.”ATHENS, GA, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "No matter what goals you set, if your F&I Process is flawed, you are handicapping your possibilities for success," says Myril Shaw, Chief Operating Officer at Dealer Profit Services. "F&I profit and success and profit is fully dependent on an F&I Process that starts with first contact and persists reliably and consistently until the customer leaves the store with a unit ready for delivery."
— Tarry Shebesta, CEO-truPayments, LLC
This third webinar, "Recreational F&I Success – The F&I Process", is Wednesday, October 21st at 1:30 PM EDT. The webinar is free and open to anyone. Registration is available here - https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1kjDOT7mRka32IQo68qsgA.
Moderated by Myril Shaw, the session will run for roughly 45 - 60 minutes and will feature unique content as well as an interview Tarry Shebesta, founder and CEO of truPayments, LLC. With years of F&I experience, Mr. Shebesta is the creator of "Get-Pre-Qualified" and "Shop-By-Payment". He will discuss the value of learning early what the customer wants and is qualified for.
These webinars each focus on one area which can potentially enhance the profitability of F&I efforts. Subsequent topics include: the F&I Process; Selling Protective Products; the importance of Compliance; 100% Turnover to Finance; F&I as a lifestyle enabler and so on.
The webinars also include Q&A sessions and will be recorded and made available through the Dealer Profit Services YouTube channel.
Shaw says, "The process drives the profit. A well-defined process, which is fully trainable and replicable and which starts early makes all the difference in driving F&I success."
About Dealer Profit Services
The dealer's partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its "best in the industry" reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience. Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful. Links and additional contact information are available at fisvcs.com/DPSContactsLinks.
Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, create and train in all things Compliance, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.
