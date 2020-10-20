Head Fake Drops New Project, EP3
EP3 Now Available on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Head Fake drops a new project titled EP3, using retro synths with modern tools to create a unique soundscape that evokes the “new wave” of the ’80s.
The songs on their latest album, EP3, combines depth in production and lyrics that draw listeners away from the current chaos we’re living through and back to the nostalgic sounds of the past decades.
“As the crisis has continued, we've noticed a growing interest in music that echoes past times and wanted to create a selection of songs that would contribute to that,” says band member, Michael.
“Hollywood Dreams”, a highlighted track on the EP, tells a story of dreams, fame, and fortune and how some often find their way instead of struggling with addiction. EP3 includes contributions from producer Ivan, London-based vocalist/composer/bassist James, and multi-instrumentalist and composer Michael.
Head Fake introduced EP2, the band’s second project, continuing the 80’s instrumental themes, and a cross-over pop and country (as heard in “I’m Found” and the deeply-sentimental “Song for Daughters”). The band has been recording in London, New Jersey, LA, and Miami with their music, but now they have recordings done remotely since the pandemic.
“The best part about this project is that the tracks are led with absolute perfection without changing the essence of the origin.” - Daily Music Roll
EP3 is available now on Spotify and all major platforms. Follow Head Fake on Instagram for more information.
About Head Fake
Head Fake’s trio of semi-anonymous (music before beauty) veteran artists/producers are bringing the unique sounds and energy of transformational 80’s music to the ears of both a new generation and their nostalgic parents.
