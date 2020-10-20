ActiveOps sells mainframe product-lines to Rocket Software to retain focus on Management Process Automation
EINPresswire.com/ -- UK headquartered ActiveOps Ltd, a leader in management process automation solutions today announced completion of the sale of its mainframe terminal-emulation and automation business OpenConnect, to Massachusetts based Rocket Software Inc. ActiveOps retains the WorkiQ data capture technologies and employee productivity monitoring suite originally developed by OpenConnect.
ActiveOps acquired OpenConnect in July 2019 to enhance its Workware+ management process automation suite with the desktop analytics and employee wellbeing monitoring capabilities of WorkiQ. Post-acquisition ActiveOps reviewed the OpenConnect mainframe product lines and developed a relationship with Rocket Software to help it realise the significant potential for these products.
“The sale of our mainframe product lines to Rocket is a reflection of our commitment to our core purpose of simplifying the running of operations”, says Richard Jeffery, Cofounder and CEO of ActiveOps. “Whilst we see significant potential for growth in the mainframe software market, we remain focussed on maintaining and extending our position as the leading provider of management process automation solutions to enterprise back-office operations. Rocket’s experience and broader mainframe portfolio make it the perfect partner to take on these products and ensure their potential is realised”.
“We’re overjoyed to be able to work with ActiveOps to ensure the customers of ConnectiQ and WebConnect transition smoothly to Rocket Software,” said Christopher Wey, President of the Rocket business unit that develops IBM i solutions and cross-platform utilities. “These enterprise-class solutions will drive incredible efficiencies for our mainframe customers with RPA, and further solidify Rocket’s leadership in the terminal emulation space.”
Many of the OpenConnect team have transitioned to ActiveOps to support and further develop the WorkiQ platform. Customers will continue to receive the same high level of service and have access to the broader capabilities of the Workware+ platform of which WorkiQ is one of the component solutions. To support its growth in North America, ActiveOps retains the former OpenConnect offices in Dallas, Texas as its US headquarters.
Results International acted as exclusive financial adviser to ActiveOps on this transaction which significantly strengthens the ActiveOps balance sheet and supports its ongoing investment in the in-demand Workware+ platform. “The mass movement to remote working has created increased market interest in technology which helps balance productivity with employee well-being and enables skills to be deployed in an agile manner,” says Jeffery. “The Workware+ platform is the most advanced and proven platform of this type for enterprise back-office operations. This transaction enables us to focus on and invest in exciting developments to the platform such as Collector our upcoming desktop work analysis capability which will revolutionise the ability to understand and orchestrate the work being performed on any PC.”
