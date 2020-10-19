Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Give with Their Hearts and Their Heads During International Charity Fraud Awareness Week

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “2020 has been a year of unprecedented challenges, but as a fifth-generation Floridian, I know that when disaster hits our state, we stand united to help our neighbors. As we all do our part to help those impacted by COVID-19 and Hurricane Sally, please remember to take steps to ensure donations go toward providing the relief and support you intend.

“In recognition of International Charity Fraud Awareness Week, I am sharing tips and resources to help Floridians give with their heads along with their hearts—to prevent charity fraud and help ensure donations help those in need, not those trying to exploit good-hearted Floridians.”

Attorney General Moody is asking Floridians to follow the tips below before donating to a charity: