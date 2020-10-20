Bruneau & Co.'s Fall Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Saturday, October 31, features fine art, Asian arts, furniture, more

Downyflake Doughnuts porcelain storefront sign, made circa 1940 and a hard-to-find piece of Boston history and advertising collecting, 10 feet 10 inches long (est. $800-$1,200).

18th or 19th century Chinese Export famille rose porcelain cider jug, 15 ½ inches tall, 10 inches in diameter and decorated with a hunting scene in a central cartouche (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Oil on canvas portrait of a young maiden dressed in red, feeding two lambs at her sides, by Eugene Joseph Lejeune (French, 1818-1897), signed lower right (est. $1,000-$1,500).

20th century Chinese Republic Period vase, decorated with applied dragons and foo beast handles over images of a phoenix and dragon, 23 ¾ inches tall (est. $200-$300).