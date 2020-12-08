Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices Webinar Addresses the 4 A's of Autism as a Pathway to Fulfilling and Productive Lives

The 4 A's of Autism - Awareness, Acceptance, Appreciation, Action - an outline for valuing individuals on the autism spectrum for who they are

Led by Dr. Stephen Shore, Ed.D., Awareness, Acceptance, and Appreciation to Action were discussed as an outline towards an abilities-based model of autism.

I believe that the 4A’s of Autism...can lead to more meaningful lives for autistic individuals.” — Dr. Stephen Shore, Ed.D.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- -- On Monday, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices ( SKHOV ) hosted another installment of its long running workshop series.The presentation, titled “4 A’s of Autism: Awareness, Acceptance, and Appreciation to Action as a Pathway to Fulfilling and Productive Lives” was hosted by Dr. Stephen Shore, Ed.D. - Clinical Assistant Professor of Special Education at Adelphi University, NY.“It begins by getting into the mind of the autistic individual,” said Dr. Shore. “I believe that the 4A’s of Autism: Awareness, Acceptance, Appreciation, and Action, and reframing the way we communicate and socialize, can lead to more meaningful lives for autistic individuals.”The webinar workshop focused on the positive acknowledgment of people who are on the Autism Spectrum, reframing thinking of autism in terms of deficit, disorder, and disability to an abilities-based model of autism. Through this model of acceptance and awareness, an appreciation to the autistic person’s special skillset is fostered, and action can then be taken by putting their strengths to best use when joining the workforce and supporting them when challenges arise.By asking what the autistic person can do and by focusing on strengths and abilities we can work to match interests and strengths to career opportunities, vocations or hobbies.The ultimate goal of the 4 A’s of Autism according to Dr. Shore is “knowing when autism is in our midst and working with as opposed to against the characteristics of autism, and then finally valuing what autistic people can bring to society.”The workshop was provided free of charge by Shema Kolainu, thanks to the New York City Council Autism Initiative and a full video of the presentation, along with many others, is available here: https://www.shemakolainu.org/workshops --- Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. As a nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.

4 A’s of Autism: Awareness, Acceptance, and Appreciation to Action as a Pathway to Fulfilling and Productive Lives