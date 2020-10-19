FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, October 19, 2020

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN SARATOGA COUNTY Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Saratoga County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Tuesday, October 20, in Clifton Park.

When: Tuesday, October 20 Where: Clifton Park Halfmoon EMS, 15 Crossing Boulevard, Clifton Park, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or [email protected].

DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Child safety seats offer the best protection for children traveling in a motor vehicle, but they have to be used properly to be effective. These events give parents and caregivers an opportunity to make sure that your child is secure in a car seat that fits them and is installed correctly.”

The event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, offer free inspections. The sponsoring agency, the New York State Police, will be following safety guidelines to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

This and other car seat check events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for children. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), from 2014 to 2018, there were 3,315 children younger than 13 killed while riding in passenger vehicles. In 2018 alone, a child under the age of 13 was involved in a passenger vehicle crash every 32 seconds. That same year, about one-third of the children (younger than 13) who were killed in passenger vehicle crashes nationwide were not restrained in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts.

Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

If you cannot attend this free car seat check event, you can make an appointment with a child seat inspection site near you. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

For more information about GTSC, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov, or follow GTSC on Facebook and Twitter.

